Everstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

