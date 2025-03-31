O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 49,113 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UBS Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in UBS Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.