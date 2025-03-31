O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 25.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.