HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HSBC by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $9,306,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

