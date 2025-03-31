IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $4,879,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

