California Public Employees Retirement System Has $209.36 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $209,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

NYSE WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

