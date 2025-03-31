DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $369.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

