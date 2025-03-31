Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

