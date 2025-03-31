Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $26.79

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,564,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

