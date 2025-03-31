8,850 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 206,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $255.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.