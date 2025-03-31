Partners in Financial Planning Takes $1.35 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

