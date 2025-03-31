Partners in Financial Planning Purchases Shares of 298,956 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,410,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after buying an additional 619,465 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 311,117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.