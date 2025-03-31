Everstar Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 261.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after buying an additional 417,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $360.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

