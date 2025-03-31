Partners in Financial Planning Invests $3.78 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 402,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,694,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

