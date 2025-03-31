NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,626 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares during the period.
Insmed Stock Up 0.4 %
INSM stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
