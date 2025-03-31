NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,626 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 0.4 %

INSM stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.