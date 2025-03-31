Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

