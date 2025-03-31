Allianz SE Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allianz SE bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.38 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.