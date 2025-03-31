Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

