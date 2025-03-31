Intrust Bank NA Sells 991 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.