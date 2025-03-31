Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

