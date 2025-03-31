Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $560,549,000. Amundi boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 873,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

