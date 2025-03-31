Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $231.85 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,623 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $231,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in TKO Group by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

