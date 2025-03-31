Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

