NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $829,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Jabil stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

