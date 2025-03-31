Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.03 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

