NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Down 2.9 %

PNR stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

