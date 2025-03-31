Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

