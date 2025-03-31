Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $200.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

