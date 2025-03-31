American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

