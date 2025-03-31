Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.