Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 76.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3,111.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HERO opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

