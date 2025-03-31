CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $36.68 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

