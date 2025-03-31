TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $79,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,377.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,343.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,477.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

