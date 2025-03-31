Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 1,444,942 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,444,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.36 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.