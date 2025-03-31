Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 1,444,942 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,444,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,798,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knowles Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.36 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
