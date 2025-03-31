Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,170 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

