Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 141,170 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,170 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $38,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $3.8119 dividend. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.90%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

