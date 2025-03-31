Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

