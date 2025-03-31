RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,091 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.