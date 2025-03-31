RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

