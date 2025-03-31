Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $756.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.09 and a 1-year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

