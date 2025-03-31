Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $161.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

