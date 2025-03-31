Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,554,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $258.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.42.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

