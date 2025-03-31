The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $100,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GS opened at $543.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

