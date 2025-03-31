CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 745.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $150,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

