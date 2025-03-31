Schroder Investment Management Group Has $91.19 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $91,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.23, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

