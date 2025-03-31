New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,838,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $10,262,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $174.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

