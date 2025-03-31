Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $65,192.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ouster Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.54 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $474.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ouster by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
