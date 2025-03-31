New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 84,378 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,886,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $5,147,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SWI opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds
SolarWinds Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.