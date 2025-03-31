New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 84,378 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,886,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $5,147,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

