Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 728,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Upland Software news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

