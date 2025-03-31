Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 314,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,805. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

